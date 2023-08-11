What an active start to the day! A strong line of storms pushed through the QCA very early this morning and dumped over an inch of rain on most of us in the QC. The storms have now excited the QCA and clouds will start to clear out around 11 am. Temps will jump into the mid 80’s this afternoon and it will be humid as well.

There is still a chance for storms late Friday night as convenience is growing that it will arrive around 11 pm until 5 am.

Saturday will be perfect with highs in the mid-80s under a mostly sunny sky.