Happy Tuesday morning! After much-needed rain in the QCA on Monday, things dry back out heading into our Tuesday. Out the door, temps are in the lower 50’s to upper 40’s so a light jacket might be needed. Highs this afternoon will climb into the lower 70’s with a slim chance for an isolated shower or two.

A few clouds will be around heading into our Wednesday but we will stay dry! Expect highs in the mid to loewr 70’s rest of the week!