Following Wednesday’s rain, the weather will be heating up today.

Sunshine and breezy south winds will lead to widespread 80s this afternoon.

Skies will remain dry until tonight. Storms out in north-central Iowa will try to travel east toward the QCA during the night.

Generally speaking, the farther north & west of the QC you are, the higher your chance of a storm is Thursday night.

The cold front spawning those storms will travel through our area during the day Friday. Temperatures will vary from one side of this front to the other. Highs in the 80s are likely southeast of the QC, while farther northwest, readings will be stuck in the 60s.

As this front heads into Illinois Friday evening, storms will re-fire and could be strong to severe. The main threats will be damaging winds or large hail.

By Saturday, the cold front will be southeast of the QCA, but showers will linger behind. Temperatures will cool off into the 60s for the whole weekend.