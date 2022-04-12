This forecast is current as of Tuesday morning, April 12th.

One more day of warmth is ahead in the QC, before storms and colder air sweep into the region.

After a clear start, clouds will become more numerous through today. Winds will ramp up into the 20+ mph range, and temperatures will climb to the 60s and low 70s.

A few showers are possible this afternoon, but storms won’t likely happen until late tonight.

Severe Storms Tonight: Severe storms will fire out in western Iowa this evening and travel east tonight. The good news is that they’ll likely be weakening as they approach the QC. The bad news is that some damaging wind gusts & a brief spin-up tornado are still possible west of the Mississippi after 1 AM.

Severe Storms Tomorrow: Tomorrow’s severe threat depends on how many showers linger from the overnight hours and how quickly a cold front slides west to east through the QCA.

That cold front will move east of the Mississippi tomorrow. Storms will fire along the front again by afternoon, possibly becoming severe. If we’re lucky, this will happen east of our area.

If we do see tornadoes, wind, or hail tomorrow, it will be on the Illinois side of the river.

Colder Wednesday Afternoon: Much cooler air will follow tomorrow’s cold front by the afternoon. Temperatures will start in the 60s tomorrow, falling to the 40s by evening.