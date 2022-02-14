Today’s started off chilly yet again, but increasing temperatures will be the main story the next couple days.

Monday: Morning flurries possible north & east of the QC metro, then afternoon sunshine with highs in the 20s and 30s.

Tuesday: Breezy and milder. Temperatures topping out in the 40s under partly sunny skies. Winds gusting up to 30 mph at times.

Winter System Wednesday into Thursday

Tuesday’s warmth will carry over into Wednesday, but the dry skies won’t.

A cold front will push in from the west late Wednesday afternoon. Ahead of that boundary, temperatures will top out in the 40s to low 50s. Rain showers will also spread across the QCA during the day.

The cold front slides across the area Wednesday evening, changing the rain over to wintry mix, then snow. Our current thinking is that the snow will taper off early Thursday morning with only light accumulations.

How much snow we get depends on 1) how fast the cold front sweeps through & chills us down and 2) how far southeast of us that front ends up by Thursday. Those details aren’t set in stone yet.