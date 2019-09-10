That summer warmth? It’s not done yet

The calendar reads near mid-September, but we’re in store for several days’ worth of July & August-like temperatures over the next week.

Starting on Wednesday, highs across the QCA will warm into the upper 80s, nearing 90°. Factor in a decent amount of humidity, and we’re looking at heat indices in the low 90s.

Average high temperatures in the first half of September are approximately 78-80°.

After a cold front passes through late Thursday, bringing our next best chance of widespread rainfall, the heat abates some before returning towards next week.

Quad-City forecast highs

Right now, the Climate Prediction Center’s 6-10 outlook predicts a high probability of above normal temperatures in the Upper Midwest.

That matches our forecast, predicting highs in the mid-80s most of next week.