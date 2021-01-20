The coldest morning of 2021 so far

So far this year, prior to this morning, our coldest morning was on the 2nd at 13 degrees.

With clearing clouds and a cold air mass settling in last night we have hit the coldest start to a day in 2021 at 8 degrees. This is also the first time this year we have seen temperatures in the single digits.

But this has not been the coldest start of the season. Christmas morning saw morning lows at 6 degrees. The day prior (December 24th) starting at 8 degrees.

But it appears we have a chance to get even colder than this morning. Forecasts for Saturday morning could get as low as 3 degrees.