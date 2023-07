After another hot summer day, we can expect temperatures to heat up even more. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory as of 11 a.m. today and through 9 p.m. Friday night. It is expected that tomorrow and Friday will be the hottest days of the week and year so far. Temperatures will be near 100° for the next two days with heat index readings in the triple digits. Sunday looks to be the next ‘coolest’ day.