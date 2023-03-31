Good morning and welcome to Friday. Today is the day you NEED to be weather aware! We are tracking the chance for numerous severe thunderstorms and the chance for several tornados. The warm front has lifted to the north and you are feeling the change in temperatures as you head out the door this morning.



Severe Weather Outbreak: The entire QCA is still under a level 4 risk for severe weather. We are still on track to see numerous severe thunderstorms and possibly strong tornadoes. The risk for severe weather has not decreased but actually increased since yesterday.

Timing: We will have a couple of rounds of storms this afternoon. The first round of storms that could fire will be around 1-2 pm. The second line of storms which is expected to arrive between 4-6 pm will be the strongest line. The broken line of supercells will race across the QCA during this time and any cell can produce strong tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail.

This is the time to start preparing for these storms. Make sure your phones are charged and have a plan in place if you need to seek shelter. We will keep you updated all day long on air and online.