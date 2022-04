Over the past weekend we’ve definitely felt rather chilly but it wasn’t until Sunday night that a few showers moved in and we saw a few flakes fell too.

Fortunately, here in Eastern Iowa and Northwestern Illinois we did not pick up much of any accumulations, this was mainly due to the rain that fell prior. Despite starting the week off rather winter like we will see a warming trend and the potential for more showers and even a few rumbles of thunder later this week.