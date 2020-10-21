Thunder, soaking rain, and 70s in the next couple days

After the week’s chilly start, a brief surge of warm air & the first significant rain in weeks are heading for the QCA.

After dry skies today, a warm front will push in from our south this evening. Showers & even a few storms will develop ahead of that front and spread north through the area tonight.

Tomorrow, a few morning showers could linger north of the Quad Cities. The warm front will push to our north, allowing some clearing skies & 70°+ temperatures to build in for the afternoon.

The next rain arrives with a cold front from the northwest tomorrow night.

An isolated stronger storm with possibly damaging winds can’t be ruled out late tomorrow afternoon/evening northwest of the Quad Cities.

All told, a widespread 0.50″ to 1.50″ of rainfall is possible.

The colder temperatures are back then for Friday and the weekend.