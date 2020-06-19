Thunderstorms to start the first official day of summer

Tomorrow, June 20th, is the summer solstice. This marks the astronomical first day of summer in the Northern Hemisphere.

With around 15 hours and 11 minutes of daylight, temperatures are expected to rise into the mid 80s, with rather muggy conditions as well.

Unfortunately, for Fathers Day Weekend, we will have to deal with showers and thunderstorms for the better part of the day on Saturday. A brief isolated thundershower is possible Saturday morning.

A dry up is expected before a line of thunderstorms moves through the area Saturday evening.

As of now the risk for severe weather is low, but the possibility of some strong winds, areas of heavy rains, and small hail can’t be ruled out.

Fortunately, this weekend does not look to be a total wash out. Sunday afternoon looks dry with highs in the mid 80s and some sunshine on the way! The rain does return as early as Sunday evening.