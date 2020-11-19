Today to be the week’s warmest

We might not have seen the last 70° reading of the year just yet.

Gusty south winds overnight have held temperatures up around 50° into the morning. That breeze will continue again during the day, gusting near 40 mph at times.

Coupled with sunshine, the winds will boost temperatures into the 65-70° range around the QCA this afternoon. Normal highs would be the upper 40s.

Enjoy while it’s here!

A cold front arrives early Friday, dropping highs back into the 50s.

Readings in the 40s return this weekend, along with some rain Saturday night into Sunday.