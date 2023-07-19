by: Diana Reyes Rodriguez Posted: Jul 19, 2023 / 06:36 PM CDT Updated: Jul 19, 2023 / 08:15 PM CDT Here are today’s almanac numbers for the Quad Cities. So far this month we have had over 2” of rain. For the past 2 months, we have not had a lot of rain in the area. In the month of May we had just over an inch of rain. However, we did get just a little over 2” of rain last month. While the amount of rainfall for the area has increased, the temperatures have too. This week temperatures have been pretty warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Next week the heat will return to the QCA as we can expect to have highs in the mid to upper 90s.