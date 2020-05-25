Tornado confirmed for Cedar and Jones Counties (IA)

This afternoon the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado that touched town south of Mechanicsville and was on the ground for 16 minutes.

This tornado had estimated peak winds near 95 mph, stretching to 30 yards wide and traveled for 7 miles.

This is what the NWS damage survey had to say:

“An EF-1 tornado began around 1257 PM. The tornado was on the ground for about 16 minutes. The tornado was on the ground intermittently for 7 miles. A porch was destroyed on a home just west of Mechanicsville, and caused farm outbuilding damage at a farmstead on the Cedar/Jones county line.”