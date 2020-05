Tornado confirmed for Whiteside and Carroll counties

The EF-1 tornado that touched down on May 23rd started in Whiteside county and traveled to southern Carroll county.

This tornado produced estimated peak winds near 100 mph, and traveled for 12 miles just south of Milledgeville.

This is what the NWS damage survey had to say:

“A TORNADO DEVELOPED EAST/NORTHEAST OF MORRISON, IL IN WHITESIDE COUNTY, SHORTLY BEFORE 230 PM. THE TORNADO FOLLOWED AN INTERMITTENT PATH NORTHEAST BEFORE HITTING A FARMSTEAD NEAR THE CARROLL/WHITESIDE COUNTY BORDER. THE TORNADO SNAPPED A 14 INCH DIAMETER TREE, CAUSING SHINGLE DAMAGE, AND DOWNED POWER LINES. THE TORNADO WAS RATED EF-1 WITH MAXIMUM WINDS AROUND 100 MPH. THE TORNADO WAS ON THE GROUND FOR AROUND 24 MINUTES ALONG AN INTERMITTENT 12 MILE PATH.”