Tornado confirmed in Knox County Friday night

National Weather Service damage surveys have confirmed one tornado touched down late Friday night in southern Knox County, IL.

The twister, rated an EF-1 with winds of 110 mph, initially touched down about 4 miles east of Abingdon, or about 3 miles southwest of Delong.

The tornado travelled just over 10 miles, damaging mainly trees, farm fields, & one group of outbuildings before lifting one mile west of Rapatee (east of London Mills).

There was also a swath of non-tornadic damage from Abington southeast toward London Mills. This was caused by straight line winds of 70-90 mph.

