The National Weather Service has determined a brief tornado touched down early Sunday morning in Clinton County.

The short-lived spin-up, rated an EF-0 with 85 mph winds, occurred at 5:40 AM Sunday approximately 3 miles southwest of Grand Mound, IA.

Most of the damage was confined to one farmstead, where a tree was uprooted and a home suffered a broken window, along with damaged shingles and trim.

The tornado dissipated after one minute, traveling one-tenth of a mile.

No injuries were reported.