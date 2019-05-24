Tornado Watch issued for much of QCA

Weather

Posted: May 24, 2019 06:39 PM CDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 06:39 PM CDT

QUAD CITIES - A Tornado Watch has been issued for virtually the entire Quad-City Area tonight until 12:00 AM.

This means conditions are favorable for tornadic thunderstorms. Other severe weather, including damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain, is also possible. 

That's why a Flash Flood Watch is also in effect tonight into tomorrow morning. 

