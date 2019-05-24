Tornado Watch issued for much of QCA

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

QUAD CITIES - A Tornado Watch has been issued for virtually the entire Quad-City Area tonight until 12:00 AM.

This means conditions are favorable for tornadic thunderstorms. Other severe weather, including damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain, is also possible.

That's why a Flash Flood Watch is also in effect tonight into tomorrow morning. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.