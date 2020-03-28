Tornado Watch issued for QCA

A Tornado Watch has been issued for most of the Quad-City area now until 9:00 PM Saturday.

Thunderstorms will likely develop and move across much of eastern Iowa and western Illinois late this afternoon into this evening.

Tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail are all possible.

These storms will travel very quickly, around 50 mph, so there will be limited time to act if one approaches your area.

That’s why it’s important to know ahead of time where your safe spot will be, should you need it.

Have multiple ways to receive warnings when they’re issued (a weather radio, a charged cell phone, TV, etc).

The Local 4 Weather team will keep you updated as conditions change here on OurQuadCities.com and the OurQuadCities app, & will be live on TV, our website, and Facebook when any warnings are issued.