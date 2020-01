Most areas around the Quad Cities woke up Saturday morning with a picturesque 1-4″ of snow on the ground.

Here are some of the snow totals reported from across the QCA:

Princeton, IL — 4.0″

Lowden, IA — 3.5″

Cambridge, IL — 2.4″

Davenport Airport — 2.1″

Mt. Carroll, IL — 2.0″

Geneseo, IL — 2.0″

Eldridge, IA — 1.9″

Altona, IL — 1.9″

Milledgeville, IL — 1.6″

Annawan, IL — 1.5″

Moline (QC Airport) — 1.4″

Muscatine, IA — 0.7″