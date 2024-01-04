Although we are still monitoring next weeks Midwest winter storm, there’s another low pressure system that will come through the area Friday night into our Saturday. This will be a weak system bringing us a few snow showers with no major accumulations.

The bigger system forecasted to come through the area at the beginning of next week will be strong for some of us in the Midwest. The Thursday morning model/forecast updates on this event for the area is starting to show a better idea on potential timing. The system could start to move in Monday evening through Tuesday evening. Threats as of now could be heavy snow, strong gusty winds, reduced visibility due to blowing snow.

As we continue to look at multiple models, there is still a lot of uncertainty on the exact track, who will be getting what kind of winter precipitation, strength of the system, temperatures, and accumulations.

Here is a viewing of the 8 a.m. Thursday morning national satellite and radar map , the weak system coming through the area early this weekend is currently in the Colorado and New Mexico states. The bigger storm headed into the Midwest is still off in the Pacific Ocean slowly moving into the country.

While there is still a lot of uncertainty and many threats can change, its important to stay up to date with your latest forecast and starting planning ahead if you will be traveling or commuting early next week.