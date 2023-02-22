Good morning and happy Wednesday. There have been some changes to the forecast as the overall path of this storm has shifted to the south slightly. The NWS has shifted the Ice Storm Warning to include Jackson County. Scott Co. has been upgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory for freezing rain. Communities along I-80 could see up to a tenth of an inch of ice.

We could see ice totals reach three-tenths of an inch in the warning counties. Winds will also play a big factor in driving conditions as wind gusts could reach 30 mph. Power outages will be possible today.

Heading into Thursday and the rest of the week, we will be much quieter. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower 40’s with a mostly cloudy sky. We will be cold Friday but over the weekend 40’s creep into the forecast and cold even see 50’s on Sunday.