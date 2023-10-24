It’s a warm start to kick off our Tuesday morning. Temps out the door are in the mid-60s under a mostly cloudy sky. The good news is we will remain dry the rest of the morning and temps will continue to climb. Highs are expected to top out at a staggering 79° and some places could reach 80°.

There is a slight chance for a passing shower around 3 pm but more rain is expected to arrive this evening around 8 pm. Showers will continue into the overnight hours and a few storms could be possible. Most of the rain looks to end by 10 am tomorrow morning and most of the day will be dry. A few iso. showers will be possible throughout the day.

Round 3 arrives heading into Wednesday evening and into Thursday. Showers will be around most of the day on Thursday and Friday.