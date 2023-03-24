Good morning and welcome to Friday. Friday morning will begin with temperatures in the mid 30’s and we are expecting to see some early sunshine. Afternoon high temps will climb into the upper 40’s to lower 50’s. You won’t need the umbrella today but you may notice an increase in clouds this evening ahead of our next storm system.

Widespread rain is expected to arrive tonight where rainfall totals will be anywhere from half an inch to an inch. The rain showers are expected to transition to snow showers early Saturday morning.

Temps will be slightly cooler to the NE of the QC which will lead to higher snowfall totals. Due to this, a handful of counties have been upgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory. Counties in the advisory areas could see anywhere from 2-4″ of wet heavy snow. Here in the QC we could see 1-2″. We will continue to track this system

Surface temperatures and road temps will be warm so road impacts outside the advisory areas will see small impacts. You will still want to keep an eye out on some slick spots Saturday morning.