Good Wednesday morning! Heading out the door this morning, make sure you grab the umbrella as we will continue to track scattered showers and storms. As of 4 am, a strong line storm was detected out west in central parts of Iowa. That line will continue to push east and will impact us during the late morning hours.

Timing: We expect the strong line of storms to enter the QCA after 9 am and should exit the area by 1pm

Impacts: The line of storms could produce large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain. Rainfall amounts could in heavy storms could reach a couple of inches. Due to this, flash flooding will also be a concern.

We could see another chance for showers and storms Friday but then we dry out by the weekend!