Rain has started to clear out of the QCA and we could even see some sunshine this afternoon! Highs will climb into the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Clouds will work back into the QCA this evening ahead of round 3 of storms. Heading out the door for your Friday, plan on heavy rain and frequent lightning. Hail and damaging winds will also be in play so keep that in mind heading out the door Friday. The main line will slide out of the QCA by lunchtime but additional storms will be around.

More showers are expected for Saturday.