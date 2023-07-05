Good morning and happy Wednesday! The weather has been perfect for people to gather with family and friends to celebrate our independence! We are now tracking warm temps and storms for Wednesday.

Look for highs to climb into the upper 80’s with feel-like temps in the lower 90’s. A cold front will track through the QCA this afternoon which will lead to the development of storms. Storms are expected after lunchtime and will be around until about 8 pm.

Expect cooler temps for the opening rounds of the JDC Thursday and Friday under mostly sunny skies. Our next storm chance will be this weekend.