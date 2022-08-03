Good morning everyone and welcome to hump day. Grab the rain gear as you head out the door. We are tracking showers and storms around 10 am. Highs won’t be as hot as forecasted due to the cloud cover but it will still be humid. Feel like temps are expected to climb into the lower to mid-90s later on.

Getting into Thursday, highs will climb into the upper 80’s with sunny skies. That will carry over into Friday. We are expected to turn hot into Saturday and Sunday and there is a chance for storms on Sunday. A better chance for storms will be Monday.