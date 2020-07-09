Tracking severe weather later today

After now 7 days in a row with highs temperatures in the 90s, we have some relief from the heat on the way this weekend.

Before we get there we will have a risk of severe weather this afternoon and evening.

We could be seeing a few storms fire earlier this afternoon due to the instability created by the heat and humidity.

The severe weather later today will fire along a passing cold front. The main threats with these storms later today could be damaging winds, and localized areas of flash flooding.

Hail and tornadoes are not a primary concern as the necessary ingredients for these are not present this afternoon.

With that here are some safety tips for today’s storm risks.