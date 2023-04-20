Showers and storms have now made their way into the QCA and will stick with us throughout the morning and early afternoon. This is the second wave of storms and they should be out of the area by 11 am. Then the final wave of storms will come around 1 pm and any storm that can get going can be on the strong side. Hail and winds are the primary concern.

Temps will then fall into the upper 40’s tonight and that will set up our Friday. Look to see sunshine and breezy conditions. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.