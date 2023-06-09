Friday’s highs will be in the mid 80’s with mostly sunny skies!

The big story in the weather has been the lack of rain. So far this month we have picked up half a tenth of an inch of rain. That is well below average as our average rainfall at this point is 1.15″. This weekend will give us a good opportunity to pick up a healthy amount of rain!

A low-pressure system will be tracking into the QCA on Saturday and Sunday. We could see anywhere from half an inch to an inch of rain. Temps will be in the loewr 80’s to mid 70’s.