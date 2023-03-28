Good morning and happy Tuesday. We kick off our Tuesday under a cloudy sky with sunshine returning this afternoon. Look for highs to top out in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Tomorrow we will be cold with temps about 15° below average. We might see some am snow showers before things clear up in the afternoon.

Severe Storms Friday.

It’s still a few days away, but we are closely monitoring the potential for significant severe weather around the Quad Cities Friday evening.

The Storm Prediction Center (NWS) has our area, and a large part of the Midwest, highlighted in a 30% chance for severe weather. That risk is pretty high with the storm still several days away.

It will be warm and humid with dew points in the 60’s. This will be good fuel for storms in the afternoon and looking at the dynamics of this setup, we believe that all risks will be in play.