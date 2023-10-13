Heading out the door this morning, have the rain gear as heavy showers will continue to push through the QCA. The rain should be exiting the area by lunchtime but a few leftover showers will be possible.

Round two is expected to arrive by the afternoon near high school football time. This line will carry some severe potential for damaging winds, hail and a brief spin-up. If you are heading out to high school football have the rain gear handy and plan for some delays.

Saturday will feature some morning rain showers followed by an overcast sky in the afternoon.