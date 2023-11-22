Good morning and happy Thanksgiving Eve! It’s going to be a beautiful day as you head out and about. Highs will climb into the mid-40s this afternoon with wall-to-wall sunshine!

If you are traveling at any point over the next few days in the QCA, you can expect quiet weather with highs in the 40’s. The high pressure that is keeping up high and dry will also keep the entire Midwest quiet as well. The only main weather system that could cause issues will be located over Utah and Colorado, so if you are heading there for Thanksgiving plan on a few delays.