With rounds 1 and 2 completed 16 teams remain. This includes Arkansas, Gonzaga, Texas Tech, Duke, Michigan, Villanova, Arizona, Houston, Saint Peter’s, Purdue, North Carolina, UCLA, Providence, Kansas, Miami, and Iowa State.

If you have plans to check out any of these games starting on Thursday and continuing through Sunday, the latter end of the week looks a bit better! Especially as the games played this weekend will be in San Francisco, San Antonio, Philadelphia, and Chicago, things look fairly quiet in these areas.

Here’s a closer look at the day-by-day forecasts.

Tuesday, March 22nd

Early in the week a large low-pressure system spanning from Wisconsin to Texas/Louisiana. This will bring severe storms to the southern Mississippi River area and showers with mixed precipitation to the Northern Mississippi River area.

Wednesday, March 23rd

By Wednesday, the large low-pressure system will continue to push to the East. Severe weather will be less of a threat by then but widespread showers for most of the Eastern United States will be present.

Thursday, March 24th

Thursday the main areas for any travel issues will be the Great Lakes and New England areas. For the first 4 games in San Francisco and San Antonio, weather conditions look to be rather quiet for these areas. San Antonio will see mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 70s. San Francisco has sunny skies as well but a bit cooler with temperatures in the mid-60s.

Friday, March 25th

By Friday the second group of the Sweet 16 will tip-off in Chicago and Philadelphia. As the same area of low pressure slowly exits the United States some light rain to mixed precipitation can be expected around Chicago and Philadelphia. For Chicago, light rain is possible with temperatures in the upper 40s. For Philadelphia, most of the light showers will end in the morning with temperatures in the lower 60s.

Saturday, March 26th

To kick off the weekend a few more light showers are expected in the Northern Blue Ridge Mountains. Fortunately, as the Elite 8 begins in San Francisco and San Antonio conditions look good! San Antonio will be rather warm with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid-80s. San Francisco will still be rather comfortable with sunshine and highs in the mid-60s.

Sunday, March 27th

By the end of the weekend, most of the precipitation will be in the far Northeastern United States. Chicago will be much quieter and Philadelphia will be quiet as well. Chicago will be the coolest as highs remain in the mid-40s, whereas Philadelphia will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-50s.

Monday, March 28th

As those who went to rounds 3 and 4 travel home across the country will be fairly decent. A few low-pressure systems could cause some minor issues along the Rockies.

Tuesday, March 29th

By this time next week showers are possible in the Western and Central U.S.

The last weekend of games will be played in New Orleans for the Final 4 and NCAA Championship on April 2nd and April 4th. We will take a look at travel plans for that weekend next week!

For now, Go State! #CyclONEnation