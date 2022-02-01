The snow has been slow to start in our local area as it battles some dry air just up above the ground…but, we are still on track for heavy snow SOUTH of the Quad Cities tonight and early Wednesday.

While some radar products are showing snow, a lot of that hasn’t been reaching the ground yet.

Some snow is reaching the ground South of this white line on the radar. That’s mostly confined to areas South of HWY 34 so far.

The snow is set to start winning the battle and will begin accumulating South of the QC by midnight.

In the metro area, we’re still looking at a light snow event of around 1-2″.