Following the breezy heat of Memorial Day, severe storms are back in the forecast today.

Scattered showers and storms will be around this morning, but most of these will be non-severe.

A second round will fire up later this afternoon ahead of an incoming cold front. These afternoon storms will be stronger, packing the potential of damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes.

The highest severe threat will be southeast of the QC metro.

By midnight, storms will have headed east out of the area, and cooler air will settle in for Wednesday. Highs in the 70s will be around the rest of this week.