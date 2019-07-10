Two brief tornadoes surveyed near Quad Cities

There’s a reason you might have heard storm sirens for a short time last night.

Two small, weak tornadoes briefly touched down outside of the metro Quad Cities Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service has confirmed the first tornado occurred just north of the I-80 truck stop outside of Walcott, IA at approximately 7:08 PM.

The twister’s path stretched less than 100 yards and reportedly caused no damage.

Farther northeast, a second tornado formed at 7:41 PM, approximately two miles southeast of Donahue, IA.

This tornado also maintained itself for only about one minute, traveling under 100 yards over open fields.

Because neither tornado did any damage, there is no rating on the EF scale.