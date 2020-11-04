Unusually warm start to November

A big factor to when it comes to forecasting long range temperature trend is how the jet stream will play out. Before we dive into why we are so warm, lets explain briefly what the jet stream is and what it does.

The jet stream is a long and narrow stream of air in the upper atmosphere with winds between 50 and 200 miles per hour. It’s caused by the uneven heating of the earth from the sun. As cool air to the north sinks and warm air to the south rises, on large scales, there’s a point in between that creates this thin current of wind. So when meteorologists talk about or show where the jet stream is and how it’s the dividing line between cold air and warm air, it’s there because the cold and warm air created it.

Image courtesy of NOAA.



On Earth there are 4 jet streams that constantly circulate the globe. There are two polar jet streams and two subtropical jet streams. The main one that affects our weather here in the Quad Cities is the Northern Polar Jet. This is usually the jet stream you’ll see on any local or national TV station’s weather maps. It plays a big role in how hot or cold we get and whether we will see clear skies or storms.

The four jet streams around the globe.

Cross section of the jet stream. Images courtesy of NOAA.

The main patterns meteorologists watch for in the jet stream is called troughs and ridges. A dip or a U shape in the jet stream is called a trough. On the Eastern edge of these troughs, meteorologists usually find low pressure systems that bring rain, snow, and cooler air. An upside down U or a hill shape in the jet stream is called a ridge. Ridges are usually associated with warmer air, clear skies, and higher pressure.

So, why are we so warm in November when the average high temperature for today is 56 degrees? Well as you could probably guess by now it has something to do with the jet stream.

Current position of the Polar Jet stream as of 12 PM CST Nov. 4th, 2020.

Currently the jet stream has pushed way north into Central Canada, that leaves significantly warmer air to the south of the jet. We are under the pattern known as a ridge, where warm air is over most of the United States. A pattern that doesn’t normally encompass the entire Nation.

As nice as this pattern is, especially as we approach the beginning of the cold winter months. This pattern will create a large trough soon, bringing in much cooler air to the Quad Cities.

Jet Stream Position for Wed. Nov. 4th

Jet Stream Position for Fri. Nov. 6th.

Jet Stream Position for Sun. Nov. 8th

Jet Stream Position for Mon. Nov. 9th.

Based on the positioning of the jet stream over the next few days, this week will remain warm and nice. By this weekend, the Western half of the United States will see a deep trough move into the area bringing much cooler air and chances for rain along with it.

Earlier when troughs were discussed, we briefly talked about how they bring cooler air and chances for precipitation. By Monday, the Eastern edge of the jet stream is over the Central Midwest. This pattern will up the chances for rain and snow headed into early next week. With it, much cooler air will move in as well.

We will also see chances of precipitation next week. For now those chances look to remain as rain in South Eastern Iowa and North Western Illinois.