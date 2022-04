So, if you’ve been outside at all in the past few days we’ve been rather cool for this time of the year. Our average high temperatures should be in the mid-60s and yet we’ve been 10 to 20 degrees cooler than that.

Good news though! As we wrap up the week we are looking at a much warmer end to the week than how we started it!

Unfortunately, the warmer temps will be accompanied by more chances for showers but it’s looking like things for Thursday and Saturday will be pretty good!