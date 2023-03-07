Good morning and welcome to Tuesday. Grab the coat and sunglasses as you head out the door this morning. Temps are in the mid to upper 30’s to kick off our Tuesday. Temps will climb into the mid to upper 40’s this afternoon and winds will be breezy today as wind gusts could reach 25 mph.

The next chance for a rain/snow shower will arrive this Thursday. Snow accumulations will be light but you may need to dust the car off Thursday afternoon into the evening hours. The big story this week will be the cold air mass that will impact millions across the United States. We are expected to see temps about 10° below average this weekend and next week.