Warm and humid conditions on the way

Its been rather pleasant over the past week, but the next 7 days ahead look to be a bit warmer.

Starting tomorrow (Friday), air temperatures will be rising into the upper 80s and possibly into the 90s. The upper 80s and 90s will remain for a most of the upcoming work week.

Along with warmer temperatures, the humidity is expected to rise into the upper 60s and 70s. This will make temperatures outside feel much warmer than they really are.

Heat indices will be in the 90s this upcoming week, with a possible feel like temperature in the triple digits.

With the added moisture making things feel warmer, this will also lead to repeated storms chances all week long.