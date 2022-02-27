Temperatures today felt pretty good for this time of the year! Average highs sit at 42º for Feb. 27th, today highs hit 45º in the Quad Cities!

If you enjoyed today’s weather, or missed out, the good news is we’ve got more of that on the way for us this week!

March 1st arrives on Tuesday for us this year which marks the beginning of meteorological spring! Incase you were thinking, doesn’t spring normally start on the equinox? Astronomically speaking, yes. That is when the tilt of the earth is in line so that both hemispheres receive equal amounts of sunlight. But our temperatures don’t always align with our position around the sun. That’s why there’s a difference between astronomical seasons and meteorological seasons.

So as we kick of the start of spring this week our highs for the first half of the week are expected to be around 10-15º above average, which puts us in the 50s and near 60s for Wednesday! A few passing systems will knock temperatures down temporarily but overall we don’t seem to be locked into cold arctic air for this week!