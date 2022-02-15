This forecast is current as of Tuesday morning, February 15th.

We’ve got three big stories in the forecast over the next few days.

Today’s Warmth

Brisk southeast winds will help boost temperatures in a big way this afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50°. Wind gusts will reach 30 mph at times.

Tomorrow’s Rain/Mix

Lots of today’s warmth will linger into Wednesday, but skies will be overcast by then. Rain showers will break out by midday Wednesday ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures will be in the 50s. The front sweeps through Wednesday evening, changing the rain over to wintry mix, then snow.

Thursday Snow Potential

This is where the forecast gets more uncertain.

By Thursday morning, the cold front will have pushed southeast of the area, taking most of the lingering snow with it. A low pressure center will then track along that front, bringing another round of snow during the day Thursday.

The question is where exactly that low tracks and how strong it is.

If the low travels just southeast of us, we’re in for several inches of snow on Thursday.

If the low travels through the Ohio River valley instead, there’ll be very little accumulation in the QCA.

Right now, some light to moderate accumulation southeast of the QC metro seems most likely.