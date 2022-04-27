Follow Tuesday’s abundant sunshine, skies will start to cloud over through Wednesday.

The slowly increasing clouds will be due to warmer, more moist air flowing up over a boundary south of the QCA. This boundary is a warm front, scheduled to head north through today.

The warm front will reach Hwy. 34 this afternoon. That will mean 60s, maybe even highs near 70° this afternoon south of the QC metro. Farther north, temperatures will struggle to reach the 50s.

Clouds tonight will keep us from freezing again, but an isolated shower is possible.

The better chance of scattered showers comes Thursday. Rainfall amounts will be light.

Heavier rain is possible Friday night into Saturday morning. Widespread showers and storms could drop 1″ of rainfall in some spots.