After ending the month of October with below normal temperatures, we are forecasted to have slightly above temperatures this weekend. Expect cooler temperatures tonight and below normal again tomorrow. It’s nice to see that as we get into Friday, the upper 50s will return. On Saturday, temperatures could make it into the 60s but stay in the 50s on Sunday. Although we needed the coats last weekend, we will have a bit of relief from the brutal cold temperatures this weekend!