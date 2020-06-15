Warmer weather is on the way

The end to the 70s is almost here, later this week temperatures will be rising back to more summer like conditions.

A ridging pattern in the upper atmosphere will set up, bringing warmer air and more moisture into our area.

By the middle part of this week we could see temperatures rise back into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Along with the warmer temperatures, the flow pattern will also bring more moisture into the area.

Dew points are expected to go from the 40s and 50s this weekend to the upper 60s and into the 70s by the end of the week. This will also help the chances for thunderstorms to form by Friday.