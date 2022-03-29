Tuesday has already started off cloudier around the QCA. These clouds will eventually bring rain in the next couple of days.

Here’s a look at the forecast through the middle of this week.

Today: Mostly cloudy & breezy. Winds around 15-20 mph leading to wind chills of 35-40°. A couple spotty rain showers possible.

Tonight: Showers become more widespread, with a few thunderstorms as well. Temperatures rising from the 40s into the 50s.

Wednesday: Rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Still breezy. Temperatures warming into the low 60s.

Thursday: Much cooler again. Highs only in the low 40s. A few morning snow showers possible, leading to minor grassy accumulations. Lingering scattered rain showers through the day.

Total rainfall of 0.5″ to 1.0″ is likely west to east across the QCA. Even higher amounts are possible farther east in Illinois.