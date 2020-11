This is part two, to the first post of Winter Weather Preparedness. Here we will break down winter hazards, what to look for, and the products the National Weather Service puts out to warn the public. So far this season we've seen our first snow already but it has long since melted away, but snow is still possible farther on the horizon.

A few hazards that don't receive much thought is, what to do with the first snow, the frequency of winter fog, and glare from fresh snow.